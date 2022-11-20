karine jean pierre
© Screenshot/YouTube/CNBC
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared Friday that the Biden Administration does not "politicize the Department of Justice" after Attorney General Merrick Garland's announcement of a special counsel for former President Donald Trump.

"I will say this and I've said this many times before, we do not politicize the Department of Justice. That is something that the president said during the campaign, that is something the president said in his early days of being in the White House and that continues to be true. We were not involved in this particular issue ... we are not involved in criminal investigations that are done independently by the Department of Justice," Jean-Pierre stated.


The comments come after Trump blasted the Justice Department's decision to appoint a special counsel telling Fox News it was "the worst politicization of justice in our country."

"They found nothing. I announce and then they appoint a special prosecutor," he said. "Hunter Biden is a criminal many times over and nothing happens to him. Joe Biden is a criminal many times over — and nothing happens to them," Trump added.

Garland admitted that his decision to appoint a special counsel to Trump was influenced by the former president's 2024 campaign announcement.

"Based on recent developments, including the former President's announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel. Such an appointment underscores the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters. It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law," Garland stated, according to Politico.

Trump told Fox News that he "won't partake in it."

"I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump stated. "I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this," he added, according to the outlet.