White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared Friday that the Biden Administration does not "politicize the Department of Justice" after Attorney General Merrick Garland's announcement of a special counsel for former President Donald Trump."I will say this and I've said this many times before, we do not politicize the Department of Justice. That is something that the president said during the campaign, that is something the president said in his early days of being in the White House and that continues to be true. We were not involved in this particular issue ... we are not involved in criminal investigations that are done independently by the Department of Justice," Jean-Pierre stated."They found nothing. I announce and then they appoint a special prosecutor," he said. "Hunter Biden is a criminal many times over and nothing happens to him. Joe Biden is a criminal many times over — and nothing happens to them," Trump added.Trump told Fox News that he "won't partake in it.""I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump stated. "I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this," he added, according to the outlet.