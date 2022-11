A Pennsylvania mother gave an emotional speech at a school board meeting last month, telling the story of how her daughter was allowed to change her name and pronouns at school, without her knowledge or consent, an action that she believes set her child on a path towards taking testosterone and having a bilateral mastectomy.Linda Mullins held up a photograph of her daughter that was taken as she entered Grade 9 in the Souderton Area School District. During that school year,said Mullins.the very emotional mother told the assembled board.Mullins, who is a teacher, explained to the board how she believes it was the messaging her daughter received in the classroom that led to her identifying as a boy."I looked up some facts and research about how many times you have to repeat to someone something before they begin to believe it, and the facts tell us ... that for a child to believe something, you have to tell them 14 times before they start to believe it," explained Mullins.School boards all over the U.S. and Canada teach gender ideology to children as if it's scientific fact , and have privacy policies in place that require teachers to s ocially transition children while withholding the change of name and pronouns from the parents.Genspect, an international alliance of healthcare professionals, concerned parents, and detransitioners, describes social transition as "a powerful therapeutic intervention that should not be undertaken without clinical supervision.""Many transgender organizations advise schools to "affirm" students' gender identities by using the names and pronouns students request, and letting students use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. This is known as social transition," explains the Genspect school guidance document . "While well-intentioned, affirming a student's gender identity or publicly celebrating a transgender student's courage are not neutral actions: they can unintentionally influence students' identity formation. Identity formation is an important psychosocial stage of development for young people between 12 and 25 years old."This advice is in line with the findings of the independent review of England's gender services conducted by Dr. Hilary Cass, the former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. In her interim report