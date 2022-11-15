Just days after southern Tasmania experienced its first taste of summer, the region is being slammed by wild weather, with heavy rain forecast and snow settling at higher altitudes.Tasmania Police said snow had settled at Vinces Saddle on the Huon Highway,Parts of kunanyi/Mt Wellington have also experienced snowfall.Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Michael Conway said snow was possible in elevated parts across the warning areas, including the south and south-east, lower east coast, southern midlands and central plateau.He said this was likely to cause cooler temperatures throughout the morning."That can happen in this sort of situation when you get heavy snow, it can drag the colder air down. As the snow falls, because it's so heavy, it's able to cool off air under it," Mr Conway said.Heavy rainfall also started in Hobart just after midnight and could result in falls of between 30 and 60 millimetres until the early afternoon.The Bureau issued a severe weather warning earlier this morning saying flash flooding was possible in some areas.Rain will ease into Wednesday, and temperatures will remain low until Thursday when spring weather starts to return.The State Emergency Service (SES) attended eight call-outs overnight, acting director Leon Smith said, which "reflects really well on Tasmanians heeding advice and the preparation of their property and premises"."With these rain values, quite often we do get problematic calls where there hasn't been maintenance and the water hasn't been allowed to actually leave via stormwater systems, so it's been really good in that regard and a credit to Tasmanians' preparedness," he said."The jobs that we've seen are motor vehicle accident-related across the state due to people potentially not heeding our advice and the advice of police and not driving to the conditions as they change."It's really important that people monitor the conditions [and] make good decisions whilst they're out and about in the weather and pre-plan."Mr Smith also advised Tasmanians to regularly check the TasAlerts website for road closures and flood warnings.