© Justin Setterfield / Getty



Purified water and Sunlight make the difference

Guardiola can't stop praising Haaland

Erling Haaland has been stealing the spotlight since his days at Borussia Dortmund, but he's reached a new level after getting to the Premier League with Manchester City. Haaland's incredible talent has impressed even his most fervent detractors and has made everyone wonder how he does it. Thankfully, the Norwegian striker has let out some details of his special diet that keeps him in top form.In the recent documentary "The Big Decision," Haaland confessed that, in addition to vast amounts of beef, he adds the livers and hearts of the animals for an extra kick of protein and iron. Haaland also spoke about his water filtration system and the importante of sunlight."Most people won't eat those parts, but I care about my body. I believe it's essential to eat high-quality foods that are locally sourced," Haaland stated. "People say that beef is bad for you, but which one? What you get at McDonalds? Or the meat from the cow roaming right outside your home?," Haaland claimed.since these are foods that are high in iron, which is a nutrient that most people's diets are lacking nowadays," sports nutritionist Andrea Buceta states.Haaland eats about 6,000 calories a day to stay in peak physical condition, which is a lot according to most specialists. However, it isn't out of the ordinary for someone of Haaland's size.In the documentary, Haaland also discussed his water filtration system and the importance of sunlight in his daily life, claiming he tries to get direct sunlight as soon as he wakes up in the mornings.the Norwagian striker added.The Manchester City manager is proud and impressed of what Haaland has accomplished since his arrival at the club."No one at his age can compare to him. Nobody. His stats speak for themselves. He's an exceptional striker. He believes in his physical prowess,Guardiola added during the press conference prior to his club's match against Copenhague in UEFA Champions League.Haaland has scored 15 goals in Premier League, including three "hat-tricks" and is also the top scorer of the current edition of the Champions League with 5 goals. The Norwegian striker has already reacher 20 goals scored barely 2 months into the season.