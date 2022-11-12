In the recent documentary "The Big Decision," Haaland confessed that, in addition to vast amounts of beef, he adds the livers and hearts of the animals for an extra kick of protein and iron. Haaland also spoke about his water filtration system and the importante of sunlight.
"Most people won't eat those parts, but I care about my body. I believe it's essential to eat high-quality foods that are locally sourced," Haaland stated. "People say that beef is bad for you, but which one? What you get at McDonalds? Or the meat from the cow roaming right outside your home?," Haaland claimed.
"It's an old-school diet where parents and grandparents would feed hearts and livers to children to avoid malnutrition since these are foods that are high in iron, which is a nutrient that most people's diets are lacking nowadays," sports nutritionist Andrea Buceta states.
Comment: Iron is OK as long as you don't have hemochromatosis, which is surprisingly common. For more on the benefits of eating an animal-based diet, see also:
Haaland eats about 6,000 calories a day to stay in peak physical condition, which is a lot according to most specialists. However, it isn't out of the ordinary for someone of Haaland's size.
Purified water and Sunlight make the difference
In the documentary, Haaland also discussed his water filtration system and the importance of sunlight in his daily life, claiming he tries to get direct sunlight as soon as he wakes up in the mornings.
"The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight into my eyes, it's great for the circadian rhythm. I've also started filtering some of the water I drink, which I think can bring great results to my body." the Norwagian striker added.
Guardiola can't stop praising Haaland
The Manchester City manager is proud and impressed of what Haaland has accomplished since his arrival at the club."No one at his age can compare to him. Nobody. His stats speak for themselves. He's an exceptional striker. He believes in his physical prowess, he's intense and intelligent on the field and he can easily play after only a three-day rest," Guardiola added during the press conference prior to his club's match against Copenhague in UEFA Champions League.
Haaland has scored 15 goals in Premier League, including three "hat-tricks" and is also the top scorer of the current edition of the Champions League with 5 goals. The Norwegian striker has already reacher 20 goals scored barely 2 months into the season.
Comment: It sure seems to be working for him!