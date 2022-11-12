nnnnnnnn
Major magnitude 7.0 earthquake at 587 km depth

Earthquake details

Date & time Nov 12, 2022 07:09:14 UTC
Local time at epicenter Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 at 8:09 pm (GMT +13)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 7
Depth 587.2 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 20.1155°S / 178.3627°W (South Pacific Ocean, Fiji)