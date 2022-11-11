Earth Changes
Pacific tsunami warning withdrawn after 7.3 magnitude earthquake east of Tonga - 4th major quake for the region in 2 days
The earthquake was recorded at 11:48 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) with a hypocenter at a depth of about 25 kilometers, according to the report of the Earthquake Emergency Program of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), for its acronym in English.
Shortly afterwards, the US Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake had unleashed high waves that posed a threat to American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Niue, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu and Wallis and Futuna.
The alert remained in effect for about an hour until the center, in a new statement, announced that "the tsunami hazard has passed," although it advised citizens of the affected territories to "remain vigilant and exercise the usual caution" if they are near coastal areas.
So far, there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.
- Biodiversity of Europe's mammals richer now than 8,000 years ago, new research reveals
- Crows outthink monkeys, can grasp recursive patterns
- Polarized x-rays from a magnetar in Cassiopeia constellation observed for the first time
- Centuries-old whaling logs are filling gaps in our climate knowledge
- Closest known black hole to Earth discovered after years-long hunt
- New evidence shows US. 'warming' over last 50 years exaggerated by up to 50%
- Astrophysicists make observations consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity
- Motor units in the spinal cord might be far more flexible than we thought
- Entirely new way of measuring time
- 'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day threaten Earth
- Taurid fireball SWARM forecast ahead of full blood lunar eclipse
- Randall Carlson's Halloween video lecture on the Taurid meteor stream's connection to Day of the Dead festivals
- NASA's ailing Mars lander records shockwaves from ice-blasting meteoroid impact
- Bar-tailed godwit sets world record with 13,560km continuous flight from Alaska to southern Australia
- Ancient viral DNA in human genome guards against infections
- Traces of ancient ocean discovered on Mars
- Massive increase in Greenland surface ice sheet suggests possible overall GAIN in 2022
- Large, 'potentially hazardous' asteroid will zip through Earth's orbit on Halloween
- Pentagon conducts hypersonic test
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
Comment: Two days earlier: 3 major earthquakes hit South Pacific in quick succession - magnitudes 6.8, 7.0 and 6.6