Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas on 09 November 2022, strengthening into a hurricane.On 10 November, Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach. The storm weakened as it moved over central east Florida.Twenty-seven shelters were made available in Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Berry Islands of the Bahamas in advance of the storm. Residents uncertain of the reliability of their living structure were urged to go immediately to the nearest one. As of 09 November, the Red Cross reported around 170 people had moved to the shelters, mostly in Abaco.As of 10 November, coastal flooding from storm surge was reported in areas of Abaco Islands, in particular Green Turtle Cay and Marsh Harbour, and in Freeport and West End in Grand Bahama. Two roads were closed due to flooding in coastal areas near Nassau, New Providence.The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported power outages for households in the Abaco Islands.On 10 November NEMA gave the all clear for islands of New Providence, Eleuthere and Andros. Government offices in Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini and Berry Islands will remain closed.On 10 November, Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach. The storm weakened as it moved over central east Florida.Coastal flooding was reported in areas along the east coast, including Hollywood, Palm Beach Shores and St. Augustine.As of 10 November, the National Hurricane Centre said Nicole, now a tropical storm, was centred over east-central Florida. Strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy rains were likely to continue over a large area.