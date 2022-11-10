© Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency / Martyn Wheatley



Members of 'Mermaids' have taken legal action against the LGB Alliance, accusing it of transphobia.The transgender youth charity 'Mermaids' has asked a UK tribunal to take away the charitable status of the LGB Alliance (LGBA) group, which promotes gay rights, insisting the organization isand political campaigning for preventing changes to gender identification laws, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.The lawsuit was filed by the Good Law Project on behalf of several trans activist groups, including Mermaids - a charity that has aimed to change gender laws and add gender-neutral language to UK legislation.Iain Steele KC, who represented the Charity Commission in this case, sided with the LGBA, stating that the commission was confident that the gay rights group was pursuing charitable activities when it registered last year and insisted that a disagreement between charities was not a valid reason to strip it of its status.The judge presiding over the tribunal heard closing arguments for the case on Tuesday and is now expected to come back with a verdict, which may not be issued until next year.