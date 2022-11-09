Earth Changes
Massive waterspout filmed in Muğla, Turkey
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 13:31 UTC
The breathtaking sight was reportedly captured from a town called Mugla that borders the Mediterranean Sea.
The waterspout, which is a twisting column of air and water mist, appeared after a rainstorm passed through the area.
Earlier this year a waterspout appeared off the coast of Taranaki, with one local saying it "lasted around a minute or so" before hitting land and disappearing.
MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris described waterspouts as "a weaker version" of a tornado.
