Heavy rain was witnessed on separate areas across the UAE on Monday, while dust-stirring winds blew at 40 km/h.Light rain started falling at 11:49am on Dibba in Fujairah, turning to heavy on Alhala, Al Bidya, Masafi-Dibba Road, Kadra, Asafni and other areas in Ras Al Khaimah.While heavy rain and hail fell on Wahlah in Fujairah, medium to heavy rain fell on the Khatm Al Melaha in Sharjah, Hatta in Dubai and separate areas in Ajman.The lowest temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 05:30am, while the highest temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on the same day in Al Jazeera BG in Al Dhafra Region at 14:45 UAE local time.The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) called on motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving vehicles during the rainfall, sand-stirring winds and the consequent low horizontal visibility. It also called on them to stay away from large puddles and flooded valleys.Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to the rainy weather conditions and to abide by the variable speed limits shown on electronic signboards.