Police in Sembabule is searching for the owner of a pack of dogs that mauled to death, Dan Matovu, a 6-year-old boy in Kayunga B village in Sembabule district.The incident is said to have happened on November 2, 2022 as Matovu headed to the garden where his mother was digging."The victim returned from Kyebongotoko school at around 4:30pm, and followed his mother to the garden. It was very unfortunate that while on his way to the garden, he came across a pack of dangerous dogs which attacked and inflicted fatal injuries on him," police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.According to Enanga, during the attack, the victim made an alarm which attracted his mother's response.Following the incident, the police mouthpiece appealed to residents within Mateete Sub-county in Sembabule who might be having any information that can lead to the owner of the dogs, to avail it to police.He also called upon dog owners to always understand not only their responsibilities, but also the potential liability both criminal and civil."If a dog owner, can not control, socialise, train and keep healthy his or her dog, there can be very serious consequences of causing death or injuries," Enanga cautioned.