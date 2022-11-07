Areas of Greece affected by storm

The first winter storms of the season have been battering Greece since Saturday, causing streets to flood on Sunday as a result of the heavy rainfall.The National Meteorological Service of Greece (EMY) renewed its emergency notice issued on Thursday as a severe weather system called "Eva" is causing hazardous weather conditions across most of Greece.The severe weather is expected to last until Monday morning.Until then, Civil Protection strongly recommends that citizens avoid unnecessary travel, and advises against attempting to cross any torrents, streams, or flooded roads, either on foot or in a vehicle.A palm tree in the Athens suburb of Chaidari was set on fire by a lightning and many streets were flooded across the city.However, the officials' decision to sound the 112 Civil Protection warning alert on residents' mobile phones early into the storm, seems to have worked for citizens, as the Fire Service had received no rescue calls related to the rainfall on Sunday.All Civil Protection forces remain fully deployed and ready to deal with any emergencies as the severe weather is expected to move from the Ionian Sea and mainland Greece towards the Aegean during the day.From Evia and the Cyclades, the storm will gradually shift towards Samos, Ikaria, Crete and the Dodecanese on Sunday night.The Cyclades were already badly affected by the storm on Sunday morning. A video from the island of Paros is characteristic of the extreme conditions in the area.