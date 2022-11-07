Residents of Forbes are facing a monster

Residents of Forbes are facing a monster clean-up bill after the town was devastated by its worst floods in 70 years, as the body of a man swept away in the Central West last week was found.
Dozens of towns across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia are facing the threat of inundation as flood peaks move downstream.

The flood crisis is expected to worsen in some areas and flooding along the Murray River could last until at least the new year.