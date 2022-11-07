© Philip J Pierre

The North of Saint Lucia has experienced massive flooding.The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) disclosed on Sunday that it had received reports of individuals trapped in their homes in the Assou Canal area.NEMO's Acting Director Maria Medard told St Lucia Times on Sunday afternoon that emergency responders were trying to assist in evacuating the distressed residents.She said the responders included the police, the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the Gros Islet District Disaster Committee, and the National Transportation Committee.However, Medard said the number of affected residents was uncertain and would not be evident until the responders made a report.According to Medard, apart from the North, the other parts of Saint Lucia seemed reasonably sunny.Videos and photos on social media showed several areas inundated by water.The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services said an upper-level trough affected Saint Lucia during the weekend."We were expecting it to move out today," Joyeux told St Lucia Times.However, he pointed out that lingering moisture in the atmosphere triggered some showers over Saint Lucia's North-East.Joyeux said that, as a result, there were reports of heavy flooding in that area."It's isolated because the rest of the Island has fair to partly cloudy skies," he observed."We understand that certain areas from Gros Islet to Bexon are flooded," Joyeux said.Met Services expects the upper-level trough to move away from Sunday."This isolated incident was a little unexpected so we expect partly cloudy skies through the week," Joyeux revealed.