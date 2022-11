© The Babbling Beaver

"Menstruation Scientists claim that 20% of MIT women are impaired at work.""In order to save Democracy from misinformation, we need more mob rule.""Research by MIT social scientist says mask wearing makes you more moral."These headlines represent a sampling of recent posts at The Babbling Beaver , a satirical website that aims to mock woke trends taking over the venerable Massachusetts Institute of Technology.The Beaver launched in January 2020, and others have followed suit, most recently The Babbling Bear at Cornell University, which debuted last month.A third campus getting in on the action is The Flickering Beacon at the University of Massachusetts Boston. It is also run by faculty members who told The Fix that after George Floyd's death, "our university declared itself a 'leading anti-racist and health promoting institution' like many others at the time.""We found the imposition of this ideology completely incompatible with the notion of a public university, the free exchange of ideas, and most importantly - with science itself," they said.The Flickering Beacon launched in May 2022 and has managed to "piss off" a few people on campus, they said."We mainly hope to achieve a good chuckle, find a creative outlet, and maybe, just maybe, get someone up there [in administration] to listen," the two professors said.The Babbling Beaver has been at it the longest of the three. The website has garnered about 80,000 pageviews so far. It is independent of the MIT Free Speech Alliance, but applauds and supports its cause, the editors said."While the MIT Free Speech Alliance is narrowly focused on the issues of free speech, viewpoint diversity, and academic freedom - pursuing a totally nonpartisan approach - we at the Beaver are ruthless piratical partisans, mercilessly lampooning after ever form of woke mental illness in all of its manifestations, sparing neither the perpetrators, fellow travelers, or useful idiots who form the Zombie Army of the Woke," its editors said via email.Taking a page from Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals," they point out "ridicule is a man's most potent weapon."