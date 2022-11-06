Society's Child
Pronouns in your resume? Shred that thing.
William's Newsletter
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 17:06 UTC
It's also a great way to introduce yourself as the person who will end up being an albatross around the neck of a company because it shows you're exactly the kind of person who neither values money, tact or diplomacy.
It also shows you're exactly the kind of potential employee who overshares their politics to the point where you'd pick fights with any person who so much as disagrees with you in the slightest, be they fellow employees, managers and over the most trivial nonsense.
And you know who has to clean that mess up? Human Resources.
What's that? "Gender isn't politics?" The last several years of inarticulate screeching word salad from Trans Rights Activists should just about disabuse anyone of that idea.
Progressivity should be a scaling disqualifier for employment, especially for pronoun wankers as they will be the first to file a harassment claim against you if you don't validate them the way they want to be.
When you put pronouns in your resume you have signaled to everyone that you're overly concerned with PCism and will be a tremendous pain.
Ahem.
If anyone out there thinks I'm talking out of my ass about this, allow me to tell you the story of Doc Marie's.
Doc Marie's was a lesbian bar that opened on July 1st of this year with the hope of bringing more inclusivity to the city of Portland. But just one week after their grand opening they were forced to shut down because of complaints that the bar was not a "safe space."
Employees of Doc Marie's created an Instagram page to echo these concerns. They claimed that the owners weren't proactive enough in creating a safe space and accused the owners of racism. The employees also demanded that the bar host "free opportunities for education" for the community.
Well, the owners of Doc Marie's tried to acquiesce to their workers' demands...
You could be the kind of employer who absolutely supports and defends these people, be a wonderful ally and it will never be enough: because of their ever-shifting goalposts, they will always find fault.
Such was the case with Philadelphia-based Mina's World.
Mina's World was a cafe that proudly touted itself as being "queer owned". The cafe was owned by Kate Egghart and Sonam Parikh, two queer activists who started Mina's in an effort to create an inclusive coffee shop.
The amazing part about the story of Mina's Cafe is Sonam Parikh was that Parikh spoke to Bon Appetit about the opening of Mina's World and said when she worked at different coffee shops, "white ownership neglected to protect their Black and trans employees. I knew there needed to be a space where you could have an amazingly made cup of coffee that's not whitewashed."
Mina's Cafe lasted about two years when their workers put out a public statement where they claimed they were suffering from a plethora of "systemic" woes as a result of the alleged gentrification including "employer opposition" and "anti-blackness."
Gentrifier is a term used to describe those who purposely contribute to the displacement of low-income families. Mina's World was located just around the corner from Malcolm X Park in Philadelphia and employed mostly minority workers.
Despite the owners of Mina's World being radically progressive, with Philly Eats even calling the cafe a "queer haven," Egghart and Parikh were still cannibalized by the woke mob and Mina's World has officially closed its doors for good.
And if you're the kind of person who wants to put pronouns in your resume, here is my advice.
Comment: A pithy summation of the real-world effects of the radical Left.