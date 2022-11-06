North Clifton Avenue in Wrigleyville, Chicago

North Clifton Avenue in Wrigleyville, Chicago
Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through.

The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers.

There were trees down in many places, including Chicago, Elgin, and Griffith, Indiana.


The storm also blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village.

The National Weather Service said these peak wind gusts were recorded:

West Chicago - DuPage Airport 77 mph

Montrose Beach Light 65 mph

Waukegan Airport 64 mph

Sugar Grove - Aurora Airport 61 mph

According to the National Weather Service, there is a High Wind Warning in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the following counties: Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County.