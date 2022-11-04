© BPBD Lampung Province



Java Island

Sumatra Island

Lesser Sunda Islands

Days of heavy rain, floods and landslides have caused damage and fatalities on Java, Sumatra and the Lesser Sunda Islands in Indonesia. Disaster authorities reportIndonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, (abbreviated as BNPB)In a separate incident,Sukabumi Regency, West Java, on 24 October 2022. At least 5 other buildings were severely damaged.The heavy rain continued to affect parts of the island, and flooding and landslides damaged around 300 houses in Purbalingga Regency, Central Java, on 26 October 2022. Around 1,177 people were affected, with 384 of them displaced.ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) on disaster management reported flooding in Cirebon in West Java on 25 October damaged over 4,00 homes and affected 22,000 residents.In a period 25 to 27 October, flooding was also reported in areas of Garut and Tasikmalaya regencies in in West Java Province; Sampang Regency in East Java; Cilacap Regency in Central Java, and Serang Regency in Banten Province. In total over 4,00 people were affected and and 700 homes were damaged, with 2 completely destroyed in Garut Regency.AHA Centre also reported severe flooding in Aceh Province in the north of Sumatra Island.and 47 homes were destroyed by floods in Southeast Aceh Regency in Aceh Province on 01 November 2022. A further 142 houses were damaged and around 1,200 residents affected. Areas of the regency experienced flooding on 30 October where 95 homes were damaged and 400 people affected.Also on 01 November heavy rain caused rivers to overflow in Aceh Singkil Regency, damaging 210 homes, displacing 50 people and affecting almost 900. The following day floods struck in Subulussalam City where 1,628 homes were damaged and 8140 people affected.Floods and landslides were reported in Gayo Lues Regency where 165 houses were destroyed or severely damaged and 660 people affected on 29 October.On 31 October flooding struck in East Aceh Regency, damaging 85 homes forcing 250 residents to seek shelter elsewhere. On the same day around 900 people and 200 homes were affected by floods in Nagan Raya Regency.In the neighbouring province of North Sumatra flooding on 30 October in Serdang Bedagai Regency damaged 230 homes and affected 1,150 residents.Further south,, South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province on 27 October.Heavy rain caused flooding in Timor Tengah Utara Regency of East Nusa Tenggara Province on 31 October 2022. Around 23 homes were damaged in total, affecting 115 people. Disaster authorities reported at least 1 person died in the floods.