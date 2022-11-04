Earth Changes
London hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours
Evening Standard (UK)
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 10:42 UTC
mergency services have responded 45 flooding incidents across London as heavy rain from Storm Claudio hit during the morning rush-hour.
London Fire Brigade received a number of calls from people trapped in their cars, as well as property flooding.
The Brigade is warning people to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters and not to let children or pets play in it.
A video posted to Twitter shows a number of cars driving through flood waters - including a Thames Water van - during the morning rush-hour in West Drayton, in Hillingdon.
Flood warnings have been issued by the Met Office and Environment Agency across England, including in west London near Ruislip, Wembley and Harrow, and in north London near Waltham and Cheshunt.
A yellow rain warning has been issued for southeast England, with the Met Office warning that flooding on roads will make journey times longer. Up to 30mm of rain is expected.
The downpours have been described as "biblical" by some commuters. One driver on Twitter said they are "probably the wettest and worst conditions I've ever driven in".
A motorist became stuck inside his car as he drove through floodwaters on the A41 at Hendon Way, having to scramble out of the driver's seat and on to the top of his car, before abandoning his vehicle.
Sections of the M25, the A41 and and A1 in north London are blocked.
A number of Underground lines are part suspended or severely delayed. There were reports of major flooding near Finchley Road Underground station.
Some train services have also been cancelled or delayed.
"Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Fulwell and Hampton, all lines are blocked," Southwestern Rail said in an update.
Thameslink said no trains can call at Mill Hill Broadway station due to flooding. Tickets are vaild on London buses.
Heavy rain is forecast most of Thursday morning, but will clear in the afternoon with a risk of isolated heavy thundery showers following later, the Met Office said.
The heavy rain is a result of Storm Claudio, which passed over northern France earlier this week.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Indonesia - At least 11 fatalities after floods and landslides in 8 provinces
- Woman mauled to death in dog attack in Laredo, Texas
- London hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Bolsonaro urges protesters to clear roadblocks
- Government to scrap 'legal but harmful' clause from online safety bill
- COP27 is about a jet-setting elite trying to make a world of fewer, poorer people who "live meagre lives", says ecologist
- Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors
- Russia 'strongly' warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet In Crimea
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians that pandemic claims are 'exaggerated' and to stop being 'sissies'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Flashback Best of the Web: YouTube censors videos by Brazilian President Bolsonaro for proclaiming efficacy of Covid-19 drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Facebook takes down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil election result 'surprises' globalist media, but is foul play afoot against Bolsonaro?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro shows huge early lead, but sees it disappear as statistically impossible one-way vote dumps put Lula ahead
- The hacking of 'Delta' troop control programme proves that all-technology is not a panacea
- Best of the Web: On the fragility of the current regime
- UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba for the 30th year running
- Best of the Web: The Crusades: Germany's position in America's New World Order
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Government to scrap 'legal but harmful' clause from online safety bill
- COP27 is about a jet-setting elite trying to make a world of fewer, poorer people who "live meagre lives", says ecologist
- Russia 'strongly' warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet In Crimea
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians that pandemic claims are 'exaggerated' and to stop being 'sissies'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Flashback Best of the Web: YouTube censors videos by Brazilian President Bolsonaro for proclaiming efficacy of Covid-19 drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Facebook takes down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil election result 'surprises' globalist media, but is foul play afoot against Bolsonaro?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro shows huge early lead, but sees it disappear as statistically impossible one-way vote dumps put Lula ahead
- The hacking of 'Delta' troop control programme proves that all-technology is not a panacea
- Best of the Web: On the fragility of the current regime
- UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba for the 30th year running
- Best of the Web: The Crusades: Germany's position in America's New World Order
- Best of the Web: US Empire vs. a rising Sun in the East - A 'dangerous, bloody & dirty game'
- North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile amidst largest ever US-South Korea air force drills
- War without end. What is wrong with the United States of America?
- Six reasons why Amerians should care that US troops are in Ukraine
- Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
- Former Pakistani PM shot in 'assassination attempt'
- Terrorist plot foiled at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant - Russia
- Bolsonaro urges protesters to clear roadblocks
- Russian Orthodox Church explains its attitude toward LGBT community
- Arizona candidate credits Elon Musk for quick Twitter suspension reversal
- Twitter praised for fact-check on White House account: 'Fact checks are getting factual now!'
- UK food prices soar by fastest rate on record as cost of living crisis bites
- Elon Musk set to fire roughly half of Twitter's workers
- Reflections on the covid era: shock, loss & retribution
- Over one thousand American children permanently mutilated in "gender affirming surgery" between 2016-2019
- Best of the Web: CRT, Queer Theory, and Marxism by any other name
- Russia set to unilaterally ease visa procedure for foreigners - Kremlin
- UK households face 'very, very hard' winter, warns National Grid chief
- Secret power: The war on WikiLeaks
- What's good for the goose... Twitter labels Ukrainian 'state media'
- Pennsylvania court rules undated mail-in ballots CANNOT be counted in midterms
- Good luck with that: Greta Thunberg throws her lot with the anti-capitalist Left
- "Let's Declare a Pandemic Amnesty" - not
- Police are warning about soft on crime policies: 'We cannot keep you safe'
- Video service suspends access in France over censorship demand
- UK lacks pilots for F-35 jets - defense secretary
- UK Universities and Colleges Admissions Service is still imposing vaccine mandates on students applying for nursing and social care courses
- Ancient DNA analysis unravels the early peopling of South America
- Neanderthal extinction may have been caused by sex, not fighting
- 1000-year-old Viking Age treasure hoard uncovered in Stockholm
- Vladimir Putin and Russian Sovereignism
- Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before being ceremonially sacrificed in ancient Peru
- Washington's long-standing plan to break up Russia
- Early computer culture: The life and times of Clippy
- The three-act tragicomedy of the Venezuelan opposition
- 'Complete lack of sunlight' killed a Renaissance-era toddler belonging to the aristocracy, CT scan reveals
- 2,100-year-old burial of Aphrodite 'priestess' discovered in Russia, zodiac medallion shows just 10 signs
- 'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
- New finds at Göbeklitepe
- Best of the Web: The dark origins of the Davos Great Reset
- The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Western powers played a significant part in the disastrous outcome
- Ancient carvings of Assyrian war scenes revealed on stone gate in Iraq
- The oldest human DNA in the UK reveals two distinct populations in late Ice Age Britain
- Jordan's mysterious ancient 'Khatt Shebib'
- Lost star catalog of ancient times comes to light
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- Astrophysicists make observations consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity
- Motor units in the spinal cord might be far more flexible than we thought
- Entirely new way of measuring time
- 'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day threaten Earth
- Taurid fireball SWARM forecast ahead of full blood lunar eclipse
- Randall Carlson's Halloween video lecture on the Taurid meteor stream's connection to Day of the Dead festivals
- NASA's ailing Mars lander records shockwaves from ice-blasting meteoroid impact
- Bar-tailed godwit sets world record with 13,560km continuous flight from Alaska to southern Australia
- Ancient viral DNA in human genome guards against infections
- Traces of ancient ocean discovered on Mars
- Massive increase in Greenland surface ice sheet suggests possible overall GAIN in 2022
- Large, 'potentially hazardous' asteroid will zip through Earth's orbit on Halloween
- Pentagon conducts hypersonic test
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
- Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
- Record October ice gains on Greenland; Low solar activity persists; and 'unprecedented' gamma-ray burst "made currents flow in the Earth"
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.2
- China moon mission samples overturn theories of lunar volcanism
- Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — possibly altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
- Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new JWST image
- Indonesia - At least 11 fatalities after floods and landslides in 8 provinces
- Woman mauled to death in dog attack in Laredo, Texas
- London hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours
- Big winter storm brings heavy snow to Alaska - up to 20 inches
- Hurricane Lisa slams Belize bringing storm surge, flooding and extreme winds
- Large 'waterspout tornado' filmed off coast of Brittany, France
- 150 dead and dozens feared missing as storm and floods lash Philippines (UPDATES)
- 12 inches of snow in 24 hours covers California mountainside
- Canada's ski season starting early after heavy snowfall
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region - USGS
- Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
- Best of the Web: Big freeze strikes Australia: Antarctic blast lashes east coast, SNOW dumps near Sydney as temperatures plunge to single digits in Melbourne - just 4 weeks out from summer
- Huge waterspout spotted off the coast of Lebanon
- No tsunami warning after shallow magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
- Footage of Brighton's West Pier during Storm Claudio, part of structure fell into sea overnight
- Colombia - Floods and landslides affect 15,000, hundreds of homes damaged
- Large waterspout creates panic in Jaffna, Sri Lanka
- Winter is coming: Intense 12-hour blizzard seen in Canada's North
- Egypt: Heavy rain leaves Cairo streets flooded, hits many provinces
- Flash floods hit Pretoria, South Africa
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors
- What about the vaccines? NHS disruption driving rise in heart deaths, charity says
- Scottish government finally changes mask advice, stops short of admitting that mask-wearing is harmful
- Immune system-evading hybrid virus observed in laboratory for first time, pathogen was a fusion of RSV & influenza
- New neurologic side effects from the Covid vaccinations coming to light
- Emails show CDC pushed for Covid boosters without running clinical trials
- Oxford study finds negative vaccine effectiveness against Covid hospitalisation and death
- New study: Researchers discover why mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others
- Megyn Kelly interviews RFK, Jr.: How Pfizer killed the vaccine safety commission + more
- The Infection fatality ratio: the errors in the early estimates
- mRNA vaccines injure the heart of all vaccine recipients and cause myocarditis in up to 1 in 27, study finds
- Can gut bacteria cause rheumatoid arthritis?
- Is too much medicine making us sick?
- UK regulator mulls Covid vaccination for babies despite high injury rate - as Moderna trial finds vaccine can cause diabetes in infants
- What was the Halloween death smog disaster? And other questions related to the fluoridation chemicals added to US water supplies
- Best of the Web: The spike protein is disrupting immunity in millions after Covid infection OR vaccination
- Unvaccinated children are 'our only hope' in generating herd immunity: Geert Vanden Bossche
- US children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
- One in every 500 small children who receive the Pfizer vaccine are hospitalised by it, study finds
- Lockdown's collateral cancer timebomb: 40 thousand tumours were 'missed' during first year of Covid pandemic, top experts fear this is just 'the tip of the iceberg'
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
Quote of the Day
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Recent Comments
Iron from red blood cells is what drives this process. I wonder how this happens.
Really great moral teachers never do introduce new moralities: it is quacks and cranks who do that. - C. S. Lewis
Of course, the Bill has many other shortcomings, but this change alone will be a huge improvement. Really, the bill contains exactly what they...
As an editor from childcare assignment writer at [Link] the fact is this is precisely get them into pressure when they are put into comparison...
The multi-million-dollar study, which involved collaborators from institutions in the United States and Canada, The funding is secure as long as...