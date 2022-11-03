© Sputnik / Nina Zotina



Distinguishing the sin from the sinner is fundamental to Christianity, so the Russian Orthodox Church opposes any harassment of people whose behavior it considers sinful, including gays, a spokesman has said.He urged people with "sinful propensities" to discuss them with a priest, or at least a therapist.The remarks came as Legoyda was explaining the Church's stance toward a draft law on 'gay propaganda', which is currently being debated in the Russian parliament.The Russian Orthodox Church supports the piece of legislation, whereas critics have argued that members of the LGBT community would be exposed to harassment because of it.Legoyda stressed that priests should never violate a confession and report parishioners who reveal their homosexuality in confidence. Doing so would be completely at odds with what a good priest should do and would bring no benefit to society, he argued.Such surgeries render patients "sterile" and should be banned in Russia, Legoyda believes.