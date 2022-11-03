On Wednesday, November 2, hurricane Lisa made landfall near Belize City, in the Central American nation of Belize. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa hadThe storm's center was about 10 miles southwest of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph. Off the coast of Belize, heavy rain has started and there is some storm surge.Palm trees buckled as winds picked up in the Caribbean port city, as residents reported water and power outages.Local authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon a state of emergency including a curfew across two districts covering large swathes of its Caribbean coast through Thursday. Officials advised people living in vulnerable areas to move to shelters, adding that border crossings, ports and airports were also ordered closed.Lisa was forecasted to cross Belize into northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.