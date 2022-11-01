police line
© Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
Manhattan, New York, park roamers made a gruesome discovery Monday of a man hanging from a tree.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:48 a.m. of a body hanging next to Pier 42 in the East River Greenway, police told the New York Post. The medical examiner's office believes the man aged between 55 and 65 years old hanged himself in an apparent suicide. Police have not released the man's name, according to the outlet.


This incident follows another in which a New York City asylum seeker killed herself in late September, Politico reported. The suicide allegedly happened after New York city's struggle to shelter the influx of migrants coming in busloads from Texas. In response to the apparent suicide, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly pointed his finger at Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending the migrants without "proper food," "medical care," and "basic necessities," he said in a press release, according to the outlet. Adams planned to place shipped migrants in luxury Norweigian Cruise ships at a Staten Island port, but the idea has since fizzled out, the New York Post noted.

Anyone struggling with suicide is encouraged to reach out to the 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988 or visit their website for free and confidential emotional support.