Heavy thundershowers and hailstorms hit large parts of Greater Cairo including the Egyptian capital, as well as several provinces on Tuesday (Oct 25).As a result, streets were flooded and traffic was disrupted. When the densely populated capital is used to more than 200 days of sunshine a year.The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) issued a warning of unstable weather conditions nationwide, according to local media.State media Ahram cited the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation which said it was ready to deal with the heavy rain.