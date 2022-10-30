FLOOD
Heavy thundershowers and hailstorms hit large parts of Greater Cairo including the Egyptian capital, as well as several provinces on Tuesday (Oct 25).

As a result, streets were flooded and traffic was disrupted. When the densely populated capital is used to more than 200 days of sunshine a year.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) issued a warning of unstable weather conditions nationwide, according to local media.



State media Ahram cited the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation which said it was ready to deal with the heavy rain.

The number of weather, climate, and water-related disasters increased by a factor of five over the past 50 years, a recent multi-agency report revealed.

Sub-Saharan Africa has been particularly affected. Countries including, South Sudan, Chad, Cameroon, and Nigeria are experiencing the worst floods in decades.