© Gustavo Ferrari/Getty Images for VH1



"One day, we shared with our project manager that we had paid this fee, but he said [the company is] helpless. I think it's a mutual understanding. The American managers know about the fee, and they say nothing. They avoid talking about it."

"We have very clear regulations now saying that you cannot charge recruitment fees. Holding passports and things of that nature are not something that can be done on contracts with our federal dollars."

the Washington Post reported on Thursday. US federal law bans paying taxpayer money to contractors that allow such practices.Foreign workers in Arab nations including Qatar and Kuwait are employed under the controversialwhich requires a citizen, usually the employer, to take legal charge of the employee. Critics say the scheme is prone to abuse, making workers unable to leave jobs when they want to, and otherwise puts them at a disadvantage.According to the Washington Post,It cites the accounts of dozens of workers, reporting that their passports were taken away to limit their movements or that they paid a hefty entry fee to get a job at a US facility, which could take years to repay.US federal law against human trafficking requires contractors to investigate claims of such abuses, but workers believe US military officials, defense contractors and Gulf recruiting agencies have agreed to turn a blind eye.One of the interviewees, a former worker attold the newspaper:Their wages in the Gulf region may turn out to be lower by an order of magnitude than what they were promised in their home country.The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) considers such feesthe Washington Post noted.Latesha Love, director of international affairs and trade at the GAO, told the newspaper:Specific firms named by the newspaper denied condoning abuses of workers, and said they were working to eradicate such practices.The report is part of a new series penned by theand its media partners throughout the world, including the Washington Post, which focuses on human trafficking.