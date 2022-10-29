"The irreversible consequences of medical transitioning, including loss of sexual and reproductive function, can not be fully understood by children or teens who lack the necessary cognitive maturity or experience," Littlejohn said. "These children deserve ethical, evidence-based treatment that helps them explore and resolve the true source of their distress. Please stop enabling doctors to chemically castrate and cut off the healthy organs of children and teens."
The Florida Board of Medicine are conducting the workshop in an effort to gather information as they construct the state's guidelines on treatment for gender dysphoria in minors.
Littlejohn, a mother of three and a medical health professional, told the members of the workshop the story of her daughter.
"In the spring of 2020, or 13-year-old daughter told us she was experiencing distress over her sex, and she didn't feel like a girl. She had expressed no previous signs of gender confusion, and her announcement came shortly after three of her friends at school also claimed transgender identities," Littlejohn said. "Soon afterward, her mental health spiraled."
Littlejohn explained how her family worked with mental health professionals to help her daughter explore her feelings and especially deal with her low self-esteem and anxiety.
"We also gave her more one-on-one time, in-person activities away from trans influencers, limited her internet use and declined to affirm her newly chosen name and pronouns," Littlejohn explained, adding, "We set appropriate boundaries and allowed her to choose her hair and clothing, but denied harmful requests such as breast binders, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries."
Comment: Instead of affirming a child's delusions, providing unconditional love and emotional support to grow into who they really are, and protecting them against dangerous mutilating "treatments" which would most likely leave them scarred for life. In other words, being a good parent!
Littlejohn went on to explain that many of her daughter's changes were related to the common issues of girls going through puberty and feeling "uncomfortable" in their "developing body" along with "an intense fear of being sexualized."
"She was filled with deep self-loathing and was in true emotional pain, but had been encouraged by peers and influencers to believe that gender identity was the source of that pain," the mother added.
"What she really needed was for us to help her make sense of her confusion. And remind her that hormones and surgeries could never ever change her sex, or resolve her underlying mental health issues. I shudder to think what could have happened if we had affirmed her false identity and consented to medical treatments as opposed to what we did through watchful waiting, which was to lovingly affirm her as she is beautifully unique and irreplaceable, and undeniably female," Littlejohn said before concluding that her daughter is again on a path to "self-love."
Littlejohn warned how many doctors are pushing "gender affirmation" and medicalized transitioning and that if parents question or push back, it's enabling suicide in these children.
"Unfortunately, gender dysphoria children are being encouraged through activism and peer pressure to disassociate from their bodies and to believe their body parts can simply be removed, modified or replaced," she finished.
Comment: Florida is one of the only states who are standing up against gender ideology and implementing policies to protect children from this: