© Nikolay Sudarev



The medallion also shows 10 — not the known 12 — signs of the zodiac

© Oleg Deripaska Volnoe Delo Foundation



© Nikolay Sudarev



Colony city

"This is one of the earliest depictions of the signs of the Zodiac in the Greek world,"

Sassanian sword

© Oleg Deripaska Volnoe Delo Foundation



Archaeologists have unearthed a silver medallion depicting the Greek goddess Aphrodite in a 2,100-year-old grave on the northeastern coast of the Black Sea.Russian archaeologists have unearthed an intricately detailed silver medallion of the Greek goddess Aphrodite in the 2,100-year-old grave of a young woman, possibly a priestess,, and gives unique insight into religious practices at that time and place.Some researchers have proposed that the woman in the grave was a priestess of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of beauty and love, but there's no way to be sure — although"I do not call the woman buried with this medallion a 'priestess,'" Nikolay Sudarev , an archaeologist with the Russian Academy of Sciences who helped make the discovery, told Live Science. But the burial and its goods appear to be "connected with the cult of Aphrodite," he said.The grave is among a number of striking finds unearthed this summer at a site, east of the Crimean Peninsula and between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.The researchersTogether, the latest finds confirm thatin later centuries, according to a statement from the Volnoe Delo Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Russian billionaire and industrialist Oleg Deripaska that has sponsored research there since 2004.Ruben Bunyatyan, a spokesperson for the foundation, told Live Science that archaeologists at the site are also conducting excavations underwater, as about a third of the ancient city has since been flooded.According to the ancient Greek historian Hecataeus of Miletus,Phanagoria was located near other Greek colony cities in the northeastern region of the Black Sea, which was known to the ancient Greeks as the Cimmerian Bosporus, named after a local people called the Cimmerians and a word that means "cattle passage"; it's also found in other Greek-named places, such as the Bosporus (also spelled "Bosphorus") Strait near Istanbul.Sudarev told Live Science in an email. "Over time, the number of barbarians and a mixed population increased."— identified by Sudarev and his colleague, archaeologist Mikhail Treister , based on other contemporary iconographic portrayals. According to Haaretz , an Israeli newspaper,, the idea that the positions of celestial bodies can influence events on Earth, which was widespread throughout the ancient world.or that it may have been taken as a military trophy.According to the statement from the Volnoe Delo Foundation, "this massive, expensive and prestigious sword was part of the equipment of the horsemen of the era of the Great Migration,""The unique find not only reflects the tastes of the late antique warriors of the Taman Peninsula, but also suggests that in the middle of the first millennium Phanagoria had close political and cultural ties with the [Sassanid] Empire," the statement said.Sudarev said the latest discoveries add to the importance of the Phanagoria excavations."In recent years, great work has been carried out here and there have been a huge number of finds," he said. "have been found there. There are thousands of them."Among the discoveries isty."In my opinion, this discovery can change our views on the history of Phanagoria and the entire Asian Bosporus," Sudarev said.