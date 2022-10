© Facebook



I speak to Setareh Sadeqi in Esfahan, Iran - a PhD in American studies at Tehran University, researcher, political analyst and translator. What Setareh speaks about will probably surprise many who are buying the US/UK Israeli and Saudi narratives about the "women's rights" issue in Iran after the sad death of Masha Amini last month.Setareh is also against the "morality police" and there are many things she would like to see change in Iran for women but she argues thatWhile the Iranian women in diaspora, funded by the West, cry for further sanctions - Setareh asks people toAn end to Western intervention will liberate women in Iran from fighting to survive economically to campaign for the changes they are seeking in their own society without any foreign meddling.lease take note.If anyone prefers podcast, the Soundcloud link is here.