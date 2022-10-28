© Odelyn Joseph/AP



"Conversations are ongoing with partners on the U.N. Security Council to advance the draft resolution authorizing, under Chapter VII, the non-U.N. mission. We continue to consider the most effective ways to directly support, enable, and resource such an effort, which would be in addition to the humanitarian and security assistance we have already provided the people of Haiti during this difficult time."

A proposal by the United States encouraging the rapid deployment of an international military force to Haiti is on the verge of failure after no country volunteered to contribute troops, multiple sources tell McClatchy and the Miami Herald.Biden administration officials are debating whether to scrap the U.S. resolution, circulated among U.N. Security Council members, unless a foreign partner steps up and offers troops in the next few days.which had been hoping to corral an armed, foreign force that would be backed with equipment, training and logistical support from the United States.But theraising frustration among its partners.Russia and China have also openly expressed concerns on the Security Council about the deployment of foreign forces to Haiti.Countries around the world have so far rebuffed the proposal.of providing troops early in the discussions, andto contribute ground forces, despite delivering several armored vehicles to Haiti in recent days and calling on countries to donate to a fund to help the Haiti National Police.— focused on its own domestic elections coming up at the end of the month —and U.S. officials questioned"There's been no progress getting partners to volunteer," said one source familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly. "No one is stepping up."The regional bloc has been in discussion with both Canadian and Haitian officials in recent days over Haiti's request for a rapid reaction force. While considering the request, members want clarity on troop makeup and the mandate of such a force.Canada is seen as the most likely partner to lead a rapid deployment, despite its hesitancy. But it remains unclear what the mandate of such a force would be.A White House official said that conversations over the resolution remain ongoing.called on the international community to work directly with Haiti to organize a rapid force that could break the stranglehold of gangs on the country's most important ports and roadways. The Haitian government issued a similar request.Last week, theWhile the sanctions are a start, the government of Haiti has said more is needed.The U.S. resolution would provide any rapid reaction deployment with powers under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which allows troops to use force for the enforcement of peace.