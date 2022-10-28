© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

The wipeout follows Meta's second straight quarterly revenue drop.The fortune of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has plummeted by $100 billion so far this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday, noting the decline was the biggest among the world's wealthiest individuals tracked by its Billionaires Index.Zuckerberg's push into Metaverse, a virtual world accessible through goggles or glasses, has led to an avalanche of criticism, while still requiring billions of dollars every year to complete.Meta warned that the fourth quarter would be more of the same, with weaker than expected revenue of around $30 billion.Since the start of the year, Meta shares are down by more than 61%. They closed almost 25% lower on Thursday at $97.94 a share. At its peak in September 2021, the company's stock price reached as high as $382 per share.