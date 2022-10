DOCUMENTATION

Brian Williams is guided by the beauty of our weapons in Syria strikes Time Reference: 01:03

Jim Cramer advocates cyberterrorism against US enemies Time Reference: 02:20

The Media Matrix Time Reference: 03:17

The Copycat Effect by Loren Coleman Time Reference: 04:36

A former postal worker commits mass murder Time Reference: 07:18

One Sniper Is Suspected in Three Killings in West Virginia Time Reference: 08:45

British MP shot in attack by copycat sniper Time Reference: 08:53

The Looming Tower by Lawrence Wright (Schwarzenegger movie night for Qaeda terrorists) Time Reference: 34:19

The Bombings of America That We Forgot Time Reference: 54:36

Yes, it's true: the terrorists do hate you for your freedoms, and yes, the terrorists are out to get you. But here's the real question: Who are the terrorists? Join James for today's important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where he explores the nexus between mass media and modern-day terrorism.For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download). Turkish police search for copycat sniper Time Reference:09:02