DOCUMENTATION
|Brian Williams is guided by the beauty of our weapons in Syria strikes
|Time Reference:
|01:03
|Wolf Blitzer questions whether a move to stop bombing civilians will hurt defence contractors' bottom lines
|Time Reference:
|01:29
|Jim Cramer advocates cyberterrorism against US enemies
|Time Reference:
|02:20
|The Media Matrix
|Time Reference:
|03:17
|The Copycat Effect by Loren Coleman
|Time Reference:
|04:36
|Mailman massacre: 14 die after Patrick Sherrill 'goes postal' in 1986 shootings
|Time Reference:
|07:11
|A former postal worker commits mass murder
|Time Reference:
|07:18
|Ex-Postal Employee Is Arrested in Deaths of Two in California
|Time Reference:
|07:22
|Three weeks of terror: How the 2002 D.C. sniper attacks unfolded
|Time Reference:
|08:09
|One Sniper Is Suspected in Three Killings in West Virginia
|Time Reference:
|08:45
|British MP shot in attack by copycat sniper
|Time Reference:
|08:53
Turkish police search for copycat sniper Time Reference:09:02
|Corbett Report Radio 182 - The Copycat Effect with Loren Coleman
|Time Reference:
|11:28
|Loren Coleman's Twilight Language blog
|Time Reference:
|17:12
|Creepy Clowns and the Copycat Effect - Media Monarchy w/Loren Coleman
|Time Reference:
|17:41
|Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' Carries Danger of Glorifying Suicide, Experts Say
|Time Reference:
|19:29
|Psychologists warn '13 Reasons Why' could inspire copycat suicides
|Time Reference:
|20:14
|13 Things Pediatricians Should Know (and Do) About 13 Reasons Why
|Time Reference:
|20:52
|Association Between the Release of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Suicide Rates in the United States: An Interrupted Time Series Analysis
|Time Reference:
|21:47
|Netflix removes 13 Reasons Why's controversial suicide scene
|Time Reference:
|22:46
|Judge rules in Netflix's favor over '13 Reasons Why' suicide lawsuit
|Time Reference:
|23:03
|OBL: "You'll see them and hear about them in the media . . . God willing."
|Time Reference:
|26:26
|Mike Francesca on WFAN 9/11 ("like Independence Day")
|Time Reference:
|26:38
|Mass Media: A History (online course)
|Time Reference:
|28:21
|September 11: The Pentagon's B-Movie
|Time Reference:
|32:19
|The Looming Tower by Lawrence Wright (Schwarzenegger movie night for Qaeda terrorists)
|Time Reference:
|34:19
|9/11 War Games
|Time Reference:
|39:14
|Graeme Macqueen Discusses "9/11: The Pentagon's B-movie" on the Freedom Loves Company podcast (2017)
|Time Reference:
|39:29
|The Psychological Implications of Media-Covered Terrorism
|Time Reference:
|47:37
|New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says "disinformation" should be controlled like "weapons of old," guns, nukes
|Time Reference:
|50:04
|The Bombings of America That We Forgot
|Time Reference:
|54:36