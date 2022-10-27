© Michele Tantussi



Germany wants to make it legal for adults to purchase and own up to 30g of cannabis for recreational use and to privately grow up to three plants, the country's health minister has announced, saying the intended outcome could set a precedent for the rest of the European continent., the Karl Lauterbach said at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday. "It could be a model for Europe."The overriding goal of making it legal to buy and smoke cannabis in Germany, the Social Democrat politician said, was to better protect young people, who were already consuming the drug in increasing numbers after obtaining it on the black market."We don't want to expand cannabis consumption butLauterbach said.With, he added, the current prohibitive model "isn't working".Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition announced its intention to legalise cannabis for recreational use when it took office at the end of the year, butIn the hope of minimisingand seek an opinion.If the commission made it unequivocally clear that the German model was not compatible with EU law, Lauterbach said, the government would not try to proceed to legalise cannabis on that basis. If Brussels gave it the green light, he said, a draft law would be presented in the first quarter of 2023.The outline of the plans foresees it becoming legalLauterbach said a legalisation of cannabis edibles, such as gums or baked goods, was still being looked into but was unlikely, as was the introduction of a general upper limit on the content of THC, the main psychedelic constituent of cannabis. An upper THC limit for 18- to 23-year-olds, however, is considered likely.Advertising cannabis products would be banned. "A general ban on advertising recreational cannabis applies," the outline document says. "Recreational cannabis is sold with (neutral) outer packaging without advertising design."The sale of cannabis products would likely take place in licensed establishments such as pharmacies, though the association of German pharmacists has spoken out against legalising the drug, warning this week it could be forced into competition with other commercial providers.Lauterbach saidThe Dutch model, Germany's health minister said, had "combined two disadvantages: liberal use but not a controlled market". "What we have learned from the Dutch experience is that we don't want to do it that way", he added.