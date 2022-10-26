© D-Keine/Getty Images

"If you read the Ukrainian Telegram channels, you would see that there is a lot of fuss in the Ukrainian ruling circles now because of the campaign that we have started to launch, and there are many signs that they are trying to sort of wind down this program,"

"all parties should avoid any actions that could lead to miscalculation and escalation of what's already a devastating conflict."

Kiev might be shelving its alleged 'dirty bomb' program after Russia exposed it, Moscow's deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, claimed on Tuesday. He added that Ukraine may well have time to do this before the upcoming nuclear inspection.Over the last few days, Russian officials, including Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, have been accusing Kiev ofUkraine has categorically denied Moscow's claims. Polyansky said:In his opinion, Ukraine has enough time to scale back the 'dirty bomb' plans before the upcoming visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.Polyansky explained, adding thatAt the same time, the official claimed thatEarlier on Tuesday, in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, theMeanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba earlier called the Russian allegations "as absurd as they are dangerous." He also noted that "Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves."On Tuesday, the minister revealed that Ukraine had invited IAEA inspectors to come and to "prove that Ukraine has neither any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them.""Good cooperation with IAEA and partners allows us to foil Russia's 'dirty bomb' disinfo campaign," Kuleba said.commenting on the matter, said thatMeanwhile, theNATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said thatand believe that