The more middle-class voters you drive out of the city, and the fewer middle-class voters your public school system creates, the more pliable the electorate becomes.

: The following contains an excerpt from Scott McKay's book The Revivalist Manifesto: How Patriots Can Win the Next American Era . It discusses a key concept which has appeared in several of his more recent columns to describe the decline of America's cities. With the 2022 midterm elections less than three weeks away and the alarming dysfunction of urban areas run by Democrats contributing in large measure to the public's unease as expressed in countless right track/wrong track surveys,It's the single most explicative factor in the breakdown of American political consensus in the 21st century, even though it's been around since the latter part of the 20th century.It's the deliberate refusal to perform the basic tasks of urban governance for a specific political purpose.The crime and the graft and the potholes and the bad drainage, not to mention the spotty trash collection or nonexistent snow shoveling, aren't incompetence. In fact, none of what you see in the American public sector is incompetence.with the more mundane tasks of running a city, and an educated and purposeful choice at that. If you do those things effectively, after all, what you will get is middle-class voters moving in. Middle-class voters tend to choose to live in places where they can expect to get actual value out of their tax dollars — good roads, safe streets, functional drainage, decent schools, a friendly business climate, and a growing economy, among other things — and those things are hard to produce when you govern the way the Left does.They want lots of things that make for unrewarding grunt work for a mayor, and a Democrat blowhard like a Mitch Landrieu or Ted Wheeler of Portland would rather spend his time on vacuous cultural aggressions like "social change" and offering wealth redistribution and excuses for the bad personal habits that cause so many people to be poor.Not to mention tilting at bronze statues of better men long dead and nearly forgotten as a means of "making a difference."it is no great loss if those middle-class voters declare themselves fed up and decamp to the suburbs. Their exodus simply makes for an electorate that is a lot less demanding and easier to control.Those suburbs the folks are leaving for? Their minority population share usually increases as their population does. Why do you think that is?And it's quite a mutual sentiment, to be sure.The urban socialist Left wants a manageably small core of rich residents and a teeming mass of poor ones, and nothing in between.and it's a wide-scale success.- New Orleans votes 90 percent Democrat.- Philadelphia is 80 percent Democrat.- Chicago is 85 percent.- Los Angeles? 71 percent.None of those cities will have a Republican mayor or city council again, or at least not in the foreseeable future. Because there are very few middle-class voters left in the cities.don't really ask for anything, because they can generally pay for whatever they need out of pocket (for example, their kids go to private schools, and they've got private security in their neighborhoods). All they require is that the WGF politicians give them access and the occasional favor, and they'll not only vote for them but write campaign checks.Please. They're generally unsophisticated and susceptible to government dependency, and thus manipulating them is no great task.with stupidities like bowdlerizing old monuments, or midnight basketball, or Black Lives Matter "defund the police" pandering, andOr even by vigorously promoting policies and outcomes that actively hold back the social mobility of the urban poor.You don't really think the public schools in those cities spend $15,000 or $20,000 per student per year to turn out functional illiterates because the people involved in making all that money disappear are all idiots, do you?was the last Republican mayor of Detroit. He left office on January 2, 1962. When Miriani gave up the mayor's gavel tofollowing a major upset in the 1961 elections,which as of this writing appears impossible to break, would oversee such an economic rout that a peculiar tradition calledwas born.with little response from the fire department. This went on for years.Today, Detroit's population stands atof what it was when Miriani said his farewell.compared to 13 percent in Michigan as a whole and 10.5 percent nationally. Detroit's public schools spend some $14,750 per student per year, ranking among the top ten most expensive in America, and yetThey rule over a ruin, but they rule.Check out any county-by-country or congressional district-by-congressional district electoral map from the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections, andEven in blue states like Washington, Oregon, Illinois, and Minnesota most of the territory is solidly Republican; it's the dense population of Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, and the other big cities that always, or at least often, overwhelms Republican votes in the suburbs, exurbs, and small towns.