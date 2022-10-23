Society's Child
German production costs hit 70-year high
RT
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 14:02 UTC
Producer prices for commercial products rose by 45.8% in September compared to the same month last year, Destatis said. The rate was 2.3% higher than in August, which saw an identical surge of 45.8% year-on-year.
"August and September 2022 were therefore the highest increases in producer prices compared to a month in the previous year have been measured since the survey began in 1949," the statistics authority wrote.
Rising energy costs are the main reason for the increase in commercial producer prices, Destatis continued, saying that electricity cost 259.8% more for redistributors than a year earlier.
Producer prices are the prices at the factory gate, and are considered to be the driving force behind general inflation. Germany's consumer price index stood at 10% year-on-year in September.
If the masses started to accept UFOs, it would profoundly affect their attitude towards life, politics, everything. It would threaten the status quo. Whenever people come to realize that there are larger considerations than their own petty lives, they are ripe to make radical changes on a personal level, which would eventually lead to a political revolution in society as a whole.
Perhaps related: "SpaceX's Starlink is back up in Ukraine": [Link] "Musk has reportedly declined requests to turn on the Starlink service in...
What's "Rivet Joint" ... I thought it must have been a type of airplane but maybe it's a name, but if so, I've never being aware of planes being...
Britain seems to be developing a new unquestioning tradition of non-elected previously unknown Prime Ministers just stepping into power at day's...
Excellent comments all. This was a psyop from beginning to end, though the CDC, FDA and government puppets haven't realized it is over.
Yes, the plandemic "covid" was intended to kill people, and those with cancer were not treated because of all of the "fear" about the deadly...