'Even his bribes suck': 'The Five' blast Biden for 'transparently political' oil release
The Daily Caller
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 11:10 UTC
"You're raiding the rainy-day fund, and it's not a rainy day. He's been saying we're going to have nuclear Armageddon with Russia, he's been saying that China's about to prey on Taiwan, he's been saying that climate change is making hurricanes more ferocious," co-host Jesse Watters said. "Those are when you want to use the rainy-day funds, not when the Democrats are about to get rocked. No wonder Hunter Biden handles the finances and money."
Biden announced plans to release 14 million barrels of oil from the stockpile Wednesday, prompting criticism from Republicans, who claimed he was doing so for political reasons to help Democrats at the polls in the upcoming midterm elections. Biden blamed oil companies for the high prices, saying they needed to increase production and pass on savings to customers.
"The thing about President Biden, it's never his fault, anything. It's the one thing I've really noticed from his presidency, it's always somebody else's fault. Usually, he blames Putin or whoever he can think of. If you chart the genesis of his relationship with the Saudis, for example, when he was running for president, he was very vocal, the Saudis had to become pariahs," Piers Morgan said. "I'm sure that didn't go down well with the Saudis, who consider themselves to be an ally with the United States. Then, of course he's been flirting again with the Iranians, that again will not go down well with the Saudis. So, surprise surprise, the Saudis are not overly keen to help him out in his moment of need about oil prices and decided to cut production and Joe Biden is throwing his toys out of the stroller about it. Well, you reap what you sow to an extent."
"Constantly blaming other people, which seems to be his default mechanism for anything that can actually be laid at his door, I think is beginning to wear thin with the electorate," Morgan continued. "Of course this is transparently political, this is done to try to correct what's going on with the gas prices. He saw a blip up in the Democratic fortunes heading toward the midterms, but now gas prices are edging back up again, not falling. He wants to stop it. It's all disingenuous, very political and by blaming Putin again, very Biden."
Biden and the White House have often called increased gas prices the "Putin price hike," but some experts have said Biden's hostility to fossil fuel production has fueled higher gas prices.
"Joe Biden is such an incompetent leader, even his bribes suck," co-host Greg Gutfeld said. "I mean, if you're going to bribe us, give us something great."
Biden denied that the release of oil was politically motivated after making his Wednesday announcement.
They play the political counterpoint for the midterm election, as though the election is not a selection. They give no visibility to the reality of the Hunter Bribem laptop or the Epstein Island child trafficking and sacrifice. They are simply entertainment for the weak minded.