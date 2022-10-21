Society's Child
Stacey Abrams floats abortion as an inflation fix: 'Having children is why you're worried' about rising prices
National Review
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 10:05 UTC
Abrams, who lost the 2018 gubernatorial election to incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, was responding to a question about what she would do to address inflation.
"While abortion is an issue, it nowhere near reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk... what could you do as governor to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those livability, daily, hourly issues that they're confronted with?" Abrams was asked.
"You can't divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child," countered Abrams, who argued that "we don't have the luxury of reducing it, or separating them out."
She did not offer specific policy solutions to rising prices other than making abortion more freely available in the state, instead only offering that "a governor can address housing prices, a governor can address the cost of educations, a governor can put money in the pockets of everyday hardworking Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy."
"But let's not pretend that women — half the population — especially of childbearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. It's only politicians that see it as just another cultural conversation," she added.
Democrats have emphasized abortion in the lead-up to November's midterm elections. One recent analysis found that a third of Democratic ad spending in the month of September was about the issue, despite the fact that a New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this week shows that only 5 percent of voters — whether they're pro-life or pro-choice — say it is the most important issue facing the country.
Twenty-six percent identified the economy as the most important issue while 18 percent said it was inflation. Independent women surveyed preferred the GOP to Democrats by an 18-point margin.
Responding to Abrams's comments online, Kemp's communications director said that the governor's plan for addressing inflation included a suspension of the gas tax, a billion-dollar tax refund, and a property-tax rebate.
Abrams lost by less than two points to Kemp in 2018, a Democratic wave year, and refused to concede, citing unproven voter suppression. She is expected to be defeated by a larger margin in their rematch; the RealClearPolitics average of polls of the race shows Kemp with a 5.6 point lead.
Comment: What a mind-numbingly stupid thing to say. How does she think this is going to resonate with voters? The Dems clearly think that abortion is the answer to everything. Give this woman a Nobel Peace Prize!