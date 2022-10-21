Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, floated abortion as a solution to voters' concerns about inflation on Wednesday, explaining to Morning Joe viewers that "having children is why you're worried about your price for gas, it's why you're concerned about how much food costs."Abrams, who lost the 2018 gubernatorial election to incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, was responding to a question about what she would do to address inflation."But let's not pretend that women — half the population — especially of childbearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. It's only politicians that see it as just another cultural conversation," she added.Twenty-six percent identified the economy as the most important issue while 18 percent said it was inflation. Independent women surveyed preferred the GOP to Democrats by an 18-point margin.Responding to Abrams's comments online, Kemp's communications director said that the governor's plan for addressing inflation included a suspension of the gas tax, a billion-dollar tax refund, and a property-tax rebate.Abrams lost by less than two points to Kemp in 2018, a Democratic wave year, and refused to concede, citing unproven voter suppression. She is expected to be defeated by a larger margin in their rematch; the RealClearPolitics average of polls of the race shows Kemp with a 5.6 point lead.