Hundreds of retired military officials took high-paying jobs in foreign governments, at times making up to seven figures in salary and benefits, despite how some of the countries have been accused of human rights violations, according to a report.The jobs are also highly lucrative, The Post found through a Freedom of Information Act request.In comparison, an active four-star general with more than two decades of experience receives up to $203,698 a year in basic pay, according to The Post.In 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Post, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The country's officials later admitted that Saudi agents carried out a "rogue operation" without the knowledge of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, the CIA determined that the crown prince ordered the assassination Still, dozens of military personnel have accepted jobs contracted from Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi's killing.Retired general James L. Jones, who served as national security advisor during the Obama administration, has two Virginia-based consulting firms — Ironhand Security LLC and Jones Group International LLC — that have contracts with Saudi Arabia.In an interview with The Post, Jones said that he was encouraged by the Trump administration to accept more contracts from the country's Defense Ministry. According to Jones, his companies have four such contracts, with 53 US citizens in Riyadh. Eight are retired generals and admirals, and 32 are former lower-ranking military personnel, The Post reported.Charles Wald, a retired four-star Air Force general, who accepted a job to work in Riyadh for one of Jones' firms said there was considerable debate on whether to stop working for Saudi Arabi after Khashoggi's killing."We asked ourselves, are we basically turning a blind eye toward immorality? Or supporting a legitimate government," Wald told The Post. The firm decided to stay.Other military personnel has taken jobs in Indonesia or the United Arab Emirates.There is no penalty for violating the law and enforcement is rare, according to the publication.One of the more prolific cases of a former US military officer being penalized for accepting fees from a foreign government was Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor to Donald Trump.An investigation by the Defense Department found that Flynn received about $450,000 from Russian and Turkish sources in 2015, a year after he retired from the Army, according to The Post.Flynn pled guilty in December 2017 for lying to the FBI about his ties to a Russian ambassador. Trump pardoned Flynn in November 2020