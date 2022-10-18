. The event took place in a high-rise society, Lotus Boulevard, where the child's father was a laborer working at a construction site.The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted to the ICU.The child has passed away earlier today, after being in a critical condition the whole night.Following the incident, many angry residents of the society gathered and demanded that the authorities should take the appropriate action. According to the residents of the society, there are a number of stray dogs living in basement of the society and are fed by residents of the society.After the incident, the AOA Secretary of the society has issued a statement. The statement read "AOA President has spoken to the Noida Authority and the entire govt machinery is aligned to sort this menace."The body of the child was handed over to the parents and they have left for Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, where the last rites will be performed.The victim's maternal uncle stays in Singrauli. Noida Sector 39 police station is investigating the matter.