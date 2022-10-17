A young girl and her brother are confirmed dead, while a young student has been declared missing following flash floods that occurred over the weekend and into this morning, officials said.Eleven-year-old I Gusti Ayu Agung Pradnya Aprilianti was found dead by a search and rescue team in Karangasem this morning. The lifeless body of her young brother, nine-year-old I Gusti Ngurah Wedana Putra, was found four hours later.In Jembrana, a young student by the name of Ni Putu Widya Margareta reportedly went missing after she was swept up by flood waters while crossing a bridge in Mendoyo yesterday.The victim was with her father at the time of the incident and the pair were heading toward Negara when she was dragged into the river as the water level rose.Extreme weather conditions including heavy rainfalls and flash floods devastated the main bridge Biluh Poh in Mendoyo last night, prompting officials to shut down the main Gilimanuk-Denpasar route.