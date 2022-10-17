Indonesia's central bank has spoken out against the use of the US dollar in export-import transactions, and called for a switch to local currencies in international payments to reduce dependence on the greenback, news portal Tempo.co reported on Friday.Most of Indonesia's international trade transactions are conducted in foreign currencies, predominantly the dollar, according to Nugroho Joko Prastowo, head of Bank Indonesia's Solo Representative Office, as cited by local media.the official told journalists after opening a session on 'Utilizing Local Currency Settlement (LCS) to Increase Export-Import Efficiency of the Greater Solo Region'.He saidThe official said"Singapore has been plotted, although it has not been fully implemented, andhe said.Indonesia will be hosting the G20 international forum, bringing together 19 countries and the European Union, on November 15-16 on the island of Bali. Indonesia currently holds the presidency of the group of leading economies.