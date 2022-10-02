China has told state-run financial institutions to prepare to sell off their dollar holdings while stocking up on offshore yuan, as Beijing tries to bolster the national currency, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.The unnamed source told the agency that the scale of this round of dollar selling to defend the weakening yuan is expected to be "rather big."China's offshore yuan, which moves in lockstep with onshore yuan, saw a rebound of around 200 pips on the news. TheThe intervention scheme reportedly involved primarily using state lenders' dollar reserves, whileIn 2015, the Chinese authorities burned through $1 trillion of its official FX reserves to support the yuan after a one-off devaluation of 2%, which roiled global financial markets.Earlier this week, Beijing ordered China's local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool that was abandoned two years ago, as the monetary authorities tried to steer and defend the weakening currency.