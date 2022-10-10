At least two youths in Rourkela were killed and as many as 13 others became critical by lightning on Sunday.The mishap took place at Baneilata village under the Hatibari police limits in the afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Michel Surin and Ajay Lakhua.Sources said that a group of youths of the Baneilata village were playing football in the village field. Meanwhile, lightning struck the nearest ground following which almost all players went unconscious.Of them, two died on the spot and as many as 15 sustained severe burn injuries. The injured ones were rushed to the Hatibari hospital for resuscitation. Later, they were shifted to Rourkela after their health condition deteriorated.