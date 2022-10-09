mmmmmmmm
Four people were killed and seven injured in lightning strikes in Rajasthan's Pali and Chittorgarh districts on Saturday, officials said.

Rupi (40), Rukma (30) and Prem Devi (45) lost their lives while working on a field in Chotila village in Pali's Rohat police station area. Seven more were injured, local SHO Uday Singh Shekhawat said.

Of the injured, five people have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment as their condition was serious, he said.

In Chittorgarh, Sunda Lal Kanjar was killed in a lightning strike while sitting on the balcony of his house in the Begu police station area, they said.