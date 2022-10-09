A parent was 'stabbed with a screwdriver' outside an East London primary school during the afternoon school run. A group of people were seen fighting the school in footage circulating on social media.Police and paramedics rushed to Old Palace Primary School in Bow after being called at around 3.30pm to reports of three men fighting. The man's injuries were found to be not life-threatening. A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and he remains in police custody.A statement from the Met Police said: "Police were called at about 15:30hrs on Friday, 7 October to reports of three men fighting on St Leonard's Street, E3. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man (no further details) with puncture wounds. His injuries were assessed as not life threatening. A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.