Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has doubled down on his peace plan for the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow, amid criticism from Ukrainian media. His idea was to prevent World War III, the billionaire insisted in a Twitter post on Thursday."I'm a big fan of Ukraine, but not of WW3," the tycoon wrote when Ukraine's Kyiv Post newspaper urged him to "just stop" and "admit that you overdid" something, referring to his peace proposal. Earlier this week, Musk had suggested a way out of the seven-month-long conflict between the two neighbors.Musk's proposal drew the ire of Ukrainian and some western officials. Kiev's outgoing ambassador to Berlin Andrey Melnik went as far as to tell the US billionaire to "f**k off" while President Vladimir Zelensky asked his followers on Twitter whether they like Elon Musk more when he supports Ukraine or backs Russia.Musk sent hundreds of Starlink terminals to Ukraine early in the conflict. While the proclaimed goal of the delivery was humanitarian, Kiev has since admitted to using them for war objectives, while Russian troops claimed to have seized multiple units from Ukrainian troops.