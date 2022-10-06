Three farmers lost their lives on Thursday as lightning struck in Lotaniya village under Hussainabad block of Palamu district in Jharkhand.The deceased have been identified as Raghunandan Yadav (55), Surendra Yadav (50) and Pramod Yadav (35). A Buffalo also died in the incident.As per information after grazing their cattle the farmers were returning back when suddenly it started raining heavily. Before they could find a shelter lighting fell on them due to which they died on the spot.Upon receiving information people rushed to the spot and took the trio to sub divisional hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.Soon a police team also reached on the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Post the incidenta pal of gloom has descended upon the village.