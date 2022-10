On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released their national crime statistics report for 2021. However, that report leaves out key data from Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and other high-crime locales.That report revealed that the murder rate had increased compared to the previous year."It is important to note that these estimated trends are not considered statistically significant by NIBRS estimation methods," they wrote, adding that "the nonsignificant nature of the observed trends is why, despite these described changes, the overall message is that crime remained consistent."According to the Brennan Center for Justice , however, the FBI 's latest report should be viewed with caution for a number of reasons.The new system also differs from the old in that it allows for the reporting of multiple "offenses" for a given crime. For example, if a murder was committed during a robbery, the old system would have only recorded one violent crime, whereas the new will count it as two.