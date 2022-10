after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region's police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.At least 129 people were killed andat a soccer match in Indonesia after a crowd stampede during a riot, police said on Sunday, APA reports citing Reuters When supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in East Java province on Saturday night to express their frustration, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters."It had gotten anarchic.Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.Images showed people who appeared to have lost consciousness being carried away by other fans.World soccer's governing bodyEast Java police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of such regulations.Indonesia's human rights commission planned to investigate security at the ground, including the use of tear gas, its commissioner told Reuters.The country's chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said in an Instagram post that the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. He saidZainudin Amali, Indonesia's sports minister, told KompasTV the ministry would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums.The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia said.They are also one of three countries bidding to stage next year's Asian Cup, the continent's equivalent of the Euros, after China pulled out as hosts.