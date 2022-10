© Getty Images



"There's concern about storm surge, flooding, things that could impact land use, whether it's for growing crops, whether it's for fertilizer, and eventually those things to work their way into the ingredient costs and then work their way down through the system to the prices that we see in the grocery store."

"It's something like 50% of granular fertilizer is coming from that area. It's a very high percentage, huge concentration. So you think about food prices, I think that's the price that's going to matter most when we get into the midterms. Everybody's watching that."

"Mosaic's North America Incident Command Team started coordinating with operating sites last week in advance of Hurricane Ian. We continue monitoring weather updates while completing preparations at our phosphate and production facilities in Florida as well as sites in Louisiana."

Food industry analyst warns rising ingredient costs 'work their way into' prices at the grocery storeWith Hurricane Ian forcing the temporary closure of one of America's largest fertilizer production facilities, food industry and agriculture experts are warning it could cause a spike in grocery store prices Morning Consult analyst Emily Moquin told FOX Business' Jeff Flock Thursday:While Flock noted in his " Varney & Co. " report thatas disaster relief efforts get underway.The company's North American phosphate operations make upthe company said in a fact sheet After Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's west coast Wednesday afternoon, more than 2.5 million residents are left without power with some in Lee and Charlotte counties completely "off the grid," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference Thursday morning Florida State University business professor Chuck Nyce also predictedWednesday evening on FOX Business' "Kennedy."Though the exact level of damage across Mosaic's phosphate mines remains unknown, the company's product output is likely to decrease, which directly increases a crop's input price and therefore its market price.Fox News contributor and economist Brian Brenberg said following Flock's report.:The latest inflation reading fromIn an email statement sent Wednesday, Mosaic stated that all Florida facility locations had been secured, with some "fully evacuated" as minimal staff remained at other sites. Mosaic employees have also been able to work remotely from their headquarters in Tampa, according to Reuters Mosaic previously declined to speculate on potential impacts to operations before Hurricane Ian's impact, but did provide the following statements to FOX Business: