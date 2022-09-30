A death investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a dog attack in North Lubbock Tuesday morning. Click here for more information: https://t.co/epcDvo4rJf pic.twitter.com/DVjRUFib4d



On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department posted an update regarding an investigation following a death and dog attack in the city."A death investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a dog attack in North Lubbock Tuesday morning," reads a portion of the tweet with a link to more information about the investigation.The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is conducting a death investigation following a Tuesday morning North Lubbock dog attack, the release states.At 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to the 2500 block Cesar Chavez Drive following reports of "aggressive dogs in the area" of the Buddy Holly Recreational Area. One caller reported a "woman had been injured after several dogs attacked her" and stated there was a "dead body nearby," according to the release. At the time, it was unknown if the two events were related.Responding officers located one woman with "moderate injuries received from several dog bites" and discovered 64-year-old Jack Looney nearby, the release said, with EMS pronouncing Looney deceased on the scene.The City of Lubbock Animal Control Department captured one of the dogs "believed to be involved in both attacks," with the organization capturing the two other dogs believed to have been involved late Tuesday night, the release said, adding that the case remains under investigation.